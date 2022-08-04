CNN political commentator and former Trump strategic communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin has officially been named a permanent co-host on “The View.”

The announcement came on-air Thursday, just over a week after the news initially leaked that ABC executives had chosen Griffin for the position. She will fill the spot vacated by Meghan McCain last August, serving as a conservative voice on the panel.

“If anyone had ever told me I would be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I would’ve said ‘You are crazy.’ It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on this set,” Farah Griffin said on air after the live announcement. “I was trying to come up with the word to describe how I feel about this and ‘honored’ is all that comes to mind.”

Prior to her time on “The View” and CNN, Farah Griffin served as press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and Special Assistant to Trump from October 2017 to September 2019. In 2019, she became the Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defense, which she worked as until 2020. Farah Griffin also served as Trump’s Director of Strategic Communications.

Griffin appeared at the table 29 times over the last year, guest hosting for days at a time to get a sense of the job in real time. In her appearances on the show, the rest of the hosts repeatedly grilled her about working for the Trump administration, which she resigned from in December 2020.

Each time, Farah Griffin defended herself, maintaining that she truly believed that she could help do some good in the administration with her position.

Farah Griffin will join Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines at the table next season, along with Ana Navarro, who was also signed to a multi-year deal as co-host this week.