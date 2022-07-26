CNN political commentator and former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is joining “The View” full-time, according to media reports. Griffin is expected to fill the spot vacated by Meghan McCain last August.

Prior to her time on “The View” and CNN, Farah Griffin served as press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and Special Assistant to Trump from October 2017 to September 2019. In 2019, she became the Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defense, which she worked as until 2020. Farah Griffin also served as Trump’s Director of Strategic Communications.

A spokesperson for “The View” would neither confirm nor deny the reports, telling TheWrap: “We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned.”

Griffin appeared at the table several times over the last year, guest hosting for days at a time to get a sense of the job in real time. In her appearances on the show, the rest of the hosts repeatedly grilled her about working for the Trump administration, which she resigned from in December 2020.

Since her first appearance on “The View,” Farah Griffin has been vocal about her change of heart toward Trump, and many of his allies. Earlier this month, she joined in on the hosts’ mockery of Trump Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh, when he fled peaceful protestors at a steakhouse. That said, she has also been vocal about her belief that Trump will run again in 2024.

In late May, Farah Griffin clashed with her former colleague, Kellyanne Conway, after asking the former senior Trump adviser why she continues to support Trump, even after her own resignation. Things quickly got heated, with Conway snarking, “Alyssa, if you’re saying that somehow you think we’re supposed to think that you’ve seen the light, not just see your name in lights, that’s not fair.”

But Farah Griffin has consistently defended herself, most recently saying that she rejects the idea that anyone who worked for Trump who is choosing to speak now shouldn’t be taken seriously.