Kellyanne Conway stopped by “The View” on Tuesday, and things escalated pretty quickly. By the midpoint of the interview, she and her former White House colleague Alyssa Farah Griffin were nearly in an all-out yelling match.

Things started relatively amiably at the table — at least between the panelists — with Conway just promoting her book, explaining why she feels betrayed by her now anti-Trump husband, and airing a laundry list of grievances about Jared Kushner. But eventually, the hosts asked her more pointed questions about her support of Donald Trump, with Sunny Hostin leading the way.

When asked by Hostin if she would concede that the 2020 election was free and fair, and not stolen or rigged as Trump and his allies continue to allege, Conway got a bit snarky.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that Joe Biden is the president. I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, respectfully,” Conway replied.

That said, Conway added that she believed he lost because he had incompetent staff leading his campaign. In reality, she said, he “should have won huge,” which earned loud booing from the audience. You can watch that moment in the video below.

.@KellyannePolls tells #TheView she "never" lied to former Pres. Trump about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.



"I'm the closest person to Donald Trump to tell him the earliest that he came up short. It broke my heart, I wanted him to get reelected," she adds.

Later, guest host and Conway’s former co-worker Alyssa Farah Griffin asked why Conway still supports Trump now, after everything.

At that, Conway got sassy once more. Making a point to highlight that she left the Trump administration three months before before Griffin did, she implied Griffin’s words were hypocritical.

“I said ‘Less drama, more mama,’ and that’s exactly what I did. I think you stayed a whole month after the election that you were having a problem with,” Conway said. “I think people should know that because I haven’t seen you since you changed.”

Griffin bristled at that, reiterating that she stuck around the White House solely because she thought she could still help people. “Just to be clear, I didn’t change,” she added. “I swore an oath to the constitution, not to Donald Trump.”

Griffin then pressed Conway harder, repeating her question of why the former counselor to the president still supports him.

“Alyssa, if you’re saying that somehow you think we’re supposed to think that you’ve seen the light, not just see your name in lights, that’s not fair,” Conway shot back.

From there, the table erupted, with Griffin angrily replying “That’s such a cheap shot!” The rest of the hosts tried to back Griffin, encouraging Conway to answer the question outright, but things devolved into chaos as Conway repeatedly tried to talk over the women.

Eventually, moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to threaten to cut the interview short if Conway didn't stop trying to speak over everyone at the table.