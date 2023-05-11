Though CNN’s town hall with twice-impeached and once-indicted former President Donald Trump drew wide criticisms, including from CNN employees, Alyssa Farah Griffin wasn’t among the voices thrashing the event. In fact, the host of “The View” defended the broadcast on Thursday morning, arguing that Trump lost votes because of it.

Naturally, the town hall was the first of the day’s Hot Topics, with most of the hosts torching it. That included moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who said that the broadcast indicated to her that CNN is a “balls-free zone.” Meanwhile, host Joy Behar admitted “I was wrong” in arguing earlier in the week that Trump should be allowed to speak.

But, Farah Griffin felt that the town hall actually ended in a net positive.

“America got to see who he is last night: a ranting, raving lunatic, who sided with Vladimir Putin, said he would restart family separation,” Farah Griffin said. “He didn’t win a single voter. That was radioactive for independents and moderates.”

Farah Griffin also fiercely defended Kaitlan Collins, who many have criticized for not pushing back more on the lies and insults of the twice-impeached former president.

“Kaitlan Collins did a masterful job,” she said, with host Sunny Hostin openly balking at the choice of “masterful” as a descriptor. “As a young woman, seeing a 30-year-old journalist take it to one of the most powerful men in the world — I have been bulldozed by him. Hillary Clinton was bulldozed by him. [Collins] got in there!”

She continued, “And I’m sorry, it’s really easy to Monday morning quarterback it, but she stood there, she kept her cool when he called her sexist things, called her a nasty woman — he lost votes last night.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.