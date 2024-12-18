‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Cracks Up When Cohosts Look to Her First for Answers on What Dems Should Do

Alyssa Farah Griffin briefly sputtered out on Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” when her cohosts seemingly turned to her first for an answer on what Democrats could be doing better.

The first Hot Topic of the day centered on whether Dems are actually listening to what voters want — particularly young voters — after AOC’s bid to become the Democratic chair of the House Oversight Committee failed, going to an older, more moderate candidate.

But Whoopi was exhausted by the question at hand, which was “What does the party have to do to reconnect with voters?”

Opening the floor to her cohosts, many of them looked to Farah Griffin, which caused her to startle before cracking up.

“Why are you asking the Republican? I think the Dems should start!” she said with a laugh. “I’ve got thoughts, but I’ll let you start.”

So, they did. Sunny Hostin went first, immediately coming to the defense of AOC and her general platform.

“She has been demonized by the right. And she’s been demonized as this like, too progressive, far-left person,” Hostin argued. “And I want to try to set the record straight, because if she is too progressive, then the Democrats really are going to lose the working class.”

Meanwhile, host Joy Behar echoed a sentiment that has come up previously on “The View,” arguing that Democrats are too focused on whose “turn” it is to be elevated.

“It’s not about ‘Who’s the best person?’ It’s about ‘Who do you feel is next in line to do the job?’” Behar said.

