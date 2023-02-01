‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Begs George Santos to Exit Congress Dressed in Drag: ‘You’re Going Out, Go Out Like a Legend’

With so many lies being exposed from Congressman George Santos, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin expects his tenure in Congress to be very short. So she has just one request for when he leaves: do it in drag.

During Monday’s episode of the “The View” the hosts poked fun at Santos for a recent appearance on OAN, during which he said that, going forward, everything he does will be “largely above board” and he will personally ensure that. Host Sara Haines honed in on the “largely” descriptor, while Joy Behar said he was even faking integrity, which was impressive to her.

That said, Behar noted that it seems like the Republican party is “weening him away from everybody,” in what appears to be an effort to push him out if he won’t resign himself. And really, Farah Griffin thinks it’ll probably work.

“He’s gonna be shortlived in congress, whether it’s a special election and some kind of like, trying to force him out, or he’s just gonna lose next cycle,” Farah Griffin said. “He’s under three different investigations right now. He’s not even servicing his constituents; his constituent office in New York isn’t even open. It’s not manned.”

So, with that in mind, Farah Griffin had a request for Santos. Or rather, she had one thing she was outright begging for.

“This is what I would plead for him to do. You’re going out — go out like a legend,” she said. “Dress up as Kitara, own the drag queen that you are, and just do it.”

Farah Griffin was, of course, referring to the fact that photos of Santos recently surfaced, in which he was dressed as a drag queen. According to to Eula Rochard, a drag queen and reported former friend of Santos, the congressman actually performed in drag regularly in Brazil, under the name of Kitara Ravache.

Santos steadfastly denied those claims at first, then changed his story. Eventually, he brushed off the photo saying, “I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.”

Farah Griffin’s suggestion that Santos embrace his alter ego for his final day in congress drew huge laughs from the table, with host Sunny Hostin applauding the idea. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg even broke out into song imagining the situation.