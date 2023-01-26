Following the announcement of a new reality TV series starring Anna Delvey, the hosts of “The View” are considering the possibility of another serial liar getting a series: George Santos. And for host Sunny Hostin, it’s actually not a bad idea.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, who was the subject of Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” is returning to small screens with “Delvey’s Dinner Club.” The reality show comes from Courtney White and Butternut and is set to be filmed inside Sorokin’s New York City East Village apartment, where she is currently under house arrest.

According to the synopsis of the series, the show will spotlight weekly, invite-only dinner parties between Sorokin and her guests — which are said to include actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and others — where they’ll discuss everything from her experience in the criminal justice system to her strategy to rebuild her image and plans for the future.

And while the hosts of “The View,” particularly Whoopi Goldberg, were baffled that Sorokin is managing to stay in the spotlight, host Sunny Hostin admitted that she’ll probably watch the show.

“I feel like it’s watching a psychotic, and then I can compare myself to the psychotic and figure out if I’m more of a lunatic or not,” Hostin explained.

Behar then chimed in, arguing that that’s why anyone watches reality TV shows, with her co-hosts agreeing. Both Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that, at the end of the day, if viewers keep watching series like this, those series will keep getting made because networks and streamers are still businesses.

That being said, Farah Griffin noted that there is one person who never deserves a TV series about or starring them — a certain congressman who’s been steeped in controversy over lying, much like Sorokin, since before he was sworn in.

“As Americans, can we commit that we’re never giving George Santos a show?” she said with a laugh. “That’s my red line.”

But Hostin wasn’t so quick to dismiss the idea, saying, “Do you know how good that show would be?” Even Behar admitted that it “would be fun to watch.”