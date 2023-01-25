Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is back and more real than ever with her very own unscripted series, “Delvey’s Dinner Club.”

The reality show comes from Courtney White and Butternut, and is set to be filmed inside Sorokin’s New York City East Village apartment where she is currently serving house arrest.

The “Inventing Anna” subject, who was released from ICE custody last October for overstaying her visa after completing her criminal sentence, is “ready to reveal her next chapter,” through hosting invite-only, intimate dinner parties with actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests at her home. They will join Sorokin each week with a private-chef catered table and have discussions about everything from her experience within the criminal justice system to her strategy to rebuild her image and plans for the future.

“The show will go behind the scenes with [Sorokin] as she reinvents herself and her name, reintroducing herself to New York City and the world, one dinner party at a time, and the only way she is allowed to do so: at home. Through fly-on-the-wall footage and interviews with [Sorokin] and her guests, ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club’ will highlight the dichotomy of her house arrest-driven isolation during the day, and the experience of company and festivity when she opens her apartment doors to her guests – and viewers – at night,” according to the show’s press release.

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Sorokin said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

Butternut CEO White added: “It’s often said the best way to get to know someone is to share a meal with them. We’re all desperate to know who Anna really is. ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club’ will reveal the actual woman behind everything we’ve read and watched about Anna. She is breaking her story in her own words and we believe she will defy viewers’ expectations.”

In 2019, Sorokin was convicted of grand larceny and other financial crimes, including stealing more than $200,000 from investors and friends. She was released from prison in 2021 but swiftly detained by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa.

Butternut, a food and lifestyle-focused production company venture with Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s media company, Wheelhouse, which was launched in June 2022. The company creates original content for all platforms.

Sorokin/Delvy was the subject of the popular 2022 Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” in which she was played by actress Julia Garner.