‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin ‘Wouldn’t Be Shocked’ to See House Majority Flip Before Midterms | Video

Following the resignation of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin agrees with reports that there might be more on the way. In fact, the ABC co-host said on Wednesday that she “wouldn’t be shocked” to see Republicans lose control of the House before the midterms even hit next year.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed a recent statement by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, in which he described Greene as the “canary in the coal mine” for Republicans. Farah Griffin largely agreed, noting that her own friends still connected on Capitol Hill are saying the same thing.

“Some of them have described being in Congress as being a potted plant,” she said. “I think this exercise of going through a shutdown where, you go home to your constituents and you say, ‘Oh, yeah, I can’t do anything, we haven’t been in session for months.’ I wouldn’t be shocked that we could actually see the House majority flip before the midterms actually happen.”

REPUBS CONSIDERING LEAVING CONGRESS OVER THREATS? After former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned of more Republicans following Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's suit by leaving Congress, 'The View' weighs in. pic.twitter.com/Ft1EkCXFaK — The View (@TheView) November 26, 2025

Farah Griffin also argued that this exodus could be stemming from more than just Trump.

“I think it’s bigger than the Trump factor of it, though there’s tremendous frustration with the White House,” she explained. “Congress feels like all their authority has gone, they don’t have any say in things. But I also think it’s that Republicans see the writing on the wall.”

Farah Griffin pointed to reports that indicates Democrats will win control of Congress back in the midterms next year as that writing, so Republicans likely see their exit as “only a matter of time” anyway.

Meanwhile, co-host Ana Navarro offered no sympathy for Republicans feeling like potted plants, or how Trump is treating them.

“I think that the reason they feel like potted plants is because they are potted plants! Because they have ceded their authority,” she said. “They have forgotten, Republicans in Congress, that they are an independent, co-equal branch of government. And so look, don’t complain about being treated like garbage when you behave like garbage. Don’t complain about being trampled upon when you behave like an old rug.”

“They have issued no oversight over Trump’s abuses of power, no pushback, no guard rails and so yes, why wouldn’t Trump ignore them and treat them like garbage if he knows that they are feckless, fickle congress people who will rubber stamp any hair-brained abuse of power idea that he has?!” Navarro finished.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.