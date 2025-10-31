‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Demands ‘Justice for Sydney Sweeney’ After Constant Criticisms on Her Looks

“The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is calling for “justice for Sydney Sweeney” this Halloween, after the actress has faced constant criticisms for her looks.

During Friday’s Hot Topics, the women discussed Sweeney’s recent appearance at Variety’s “Power of Women” event. While on the carpet for it, actress Sharon Stone defended Sweeney for leaning into her looks for promotional purposes. But really, Farah Griffin was just tired of no one ever being happy with Sweeney.

“I am so over the Sydney Sweeney hate,” Farah Griffin said. “She gets all this criticism of ‘She only gets big parts because of her sexuality, and because she shows her big boobs’ and whatever. She’s a phenomenal actor!”

Farah Griffin called out “Reality” as an example, in which Sweeney stars as Reality Winner, a U.S. Air Force veteran and NSA whistleblower. According to Farah Griffin, Sweeney “does not look hot a minute in that,” but still has an excellent performance.

“Her most recent one is ‘Christy,’ where she plays Christy Martin, a boxer, and she was criticized during it because she had to put on all this weight, and everyone’s like ‘Sydney Sweeney let herself go!’ Like, she can’t win!” Farah Griffin continued.

“So she’s not hot enough in this, but in real life she’s hot, and you’re gonna be mad at her? Justice for Sydney Sweeney,” she finished.

