‘The View’ Hosts Celebrate Halloween With ‘Freaky Friday’ Body Swap – Including Jamie Lee Curtis as Whoopi | Video

The hosts of “The View” opted out of their typical costume-clad Halloween episode again this year, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t celebrate the holiday. Instead, they started the show with a pre-taped bit, in which they all switched bodies with each other.

The skit started with a conversation between hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, as they discussed Disney’s “Freakier Friday,” which starts streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 12. While talking, Haines admitted that she’d love to swap bodies with her co-hosts — specifically Sunny — and see what the world would be like.

Naturally, she gets her wish. After an earthquake similar to that of “Freaky Friday,” Hostin and Haines wake up in each other’s bodies. But they aren’t the only ones.

“Oh no, we switched bodies,” Alyssa Farah Griffin reveals. Only, it’s not Alyssa; it’s actually Joy Behar in Farah Griffin’s body.

The two joke about the future political leanings of Farah Griffin’s unborn son, before acting like each other and poking fun at staples of the other’s personality.

“You know what, I’m supposed to be on CNN tonight. This will freak out Wolf Blitzer!” Behar jokes, pretending to be Farah Griffin.

Meanwhile, host Ana Navarro switches bodies with executive producer Brian Teta. He proves as much by holding Navarro’s beloved dog Cha Cha in his lap, and answering several calls from iconic Latina celebrities.

As the group freaks out, they figure Whoopi Goldberg might have the answer, considering she once played a medium in “Ghost” (only after Haines and Hostin attempt the running technique first used in “Freaky Friday”). But, when they enter Whoopi’s dressing room, they find none other than Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Oh, I’m not Jamie Lee Curtis. But I can tell you one thing: you in danger, girl,” she jokes.

Whoopi herself wasn’t part of the bit, for reasons unknown. It’s unclear when the bit was taped, and it likely could have been on a day when Whoopi was out this season.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.