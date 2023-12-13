Despite Trump leading in some polls, and his many, many claims to the contrary, the former president hasn’t actually won much of anything since he became president in 2016. So, during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin set aside some time to remind people of that.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed Trump’s latest attempt at merchandising his legal woes — he is now selling a new set of digital trading cards, and if you buy almost 50 of them, you get a physical trading card of his mugshot, with a piece of the suit he wore during the photo attached — and how silly they think it is.

“This just shows how ridiculous our politics has gotten,” Farah Griffin said. “It’s all, for him, about enriching himself and about staying out of jail.”

From there, she took a moment to remind viewers about what the world looked like the time Trump actually won something, be it an election or otherwise.

“I was struck this morning, I’m like ‘Wait, Trump has not won a damn thing since 2016,’” she marveled. “This is when, like, AirPods first came out. This is before Meghan and Harry’s royal engagement. This is before Fyre Festival and Fortnite. He’s a loser!”

At that, Whoopi jokingly ribbed her that Fyre Festival didn’t actually happen, which Farah Griffin conceded with a laugh.

“My point being, he’s a known loser he’s lost consistently for the GOP, he’s bad for the country, and it’s time to move on,” she said.

ARE TRUMP & SANTOS CASHING IN ON SCANDALS? #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the former president selling mugshot digital trading cards and the former congressman charging for personalized videos. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Lj8NsqNHL2 — The View (@TheView) December 13, 2023

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.