‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Has a Request if She Starts ‘Saying Crazy Things’ On-Air: ‘Old Yeller-Style, Take Me Out Back’ (Video)

Alyssa Farah Griffin knows that not everyone will always agree with her takes on “The View.” But, if she ever gets to a point where she’s saying objectively crazy things, she simply wants to be dragged away from the table, and taken outside “Old Yeller style.”

The ABC host admitted that during Wednesday’s episode, as she and her co-hosts discussed the downfall of Tucker Carlson, particularly as laid out in CNN host Brian Stelter’s new book. According to Stelter’s reporting, Carlson was fired not just because he spread conspiracy theories and misinformation, but also because he “thought he was untouchable,” as Whoopi explained it.

For Alyssa Farah Griffin, that particular nugget was the most interesting facet, seemingly indicating that Carlson said and did things simply because he felt he could.

“What fascinates me in this story is how fame and power can corrupt,” she said. “I have this running joke with Brian [Teta], our EP, that if I start going mad on air, like if I start saying crazy things, just pull me — ‘Old Yeller’-style, take me out back. Because I’ve seen it happen to too many people.”

Farah Griffin then recalled some of her early memories of working with Carlson, admitting that he used to act much differently.

“I’ve known him for a decade, Tucker, and he used to want to be the future. George Will,” Farah Griffin said. “He wanted to elevate the discourse. He wanted the Republican Party to be the party of ideas. Now he is literally on Twitter hosting a deranged conspiracy theorist, who claims he’s Obama’s gay lover that he did crack with. Like, how the mighty have fallen!”

