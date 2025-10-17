‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Questions Why Mike Johnson Is Encouraging People to Watch No Kings Protests If They’re ‘Hate Rallies’ | Video

Nationwide No Kings protests against President Trump are set to occur once again this weekend, prompting House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans to label them as “Hate America” rallies. So, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin was a bit confused on Friday, after Johnson then encouraged people to watch them.

The protests were the first Hot Topic of the day, and to start the discussion, the ABC hosts played a clip of Johnson telling voters to watch the protests, to see who shows up, and making assumptions about those people. While the hosts were all bothered by Johnson’s assessment, Farah Griffin was also immediately baffled.

“I also don’t really understand, if you don’t want to draw attention to something that’s opposing your agenda, why you would talk about it,” she said. “I just wouldn’t be like, ‘Tune in for these rallies this weekend! Watch them!’”

MIKE JOHNSON CALLS PROTEST A “HATE AMERICA RALLY": 'The View' co-hosts react to top Republicans lashing out as millions of Americans around the country prepare for 'No Kings' rallies to protest Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/fnv2iP4u8l — The View (@TheView) October 17, 2025

More than anything though, the women were irritated with Johnson shaming the protests. Moderator Joy Behar (sitting in for Whoopi Goldberg, who is off on Fridays), noted that she “resented” him referring to the protests as hate rallies, while the other co-hosts reminded viewers that peaceful protests are a right enshrined in the constitution.

“He clearly doesn’t recognize that the people who take to the streets to protest are protesting because they love the country, and know that it could be great like that,” host Sara Haines said.

“I think Mike Johnson has it completely wrong,” Ana Navarro agreed. “This is not about hating America, it’s about loving America. It’s about showing up to defend American values and democracy. You know what hating America is, or not loving America? Not loving America is not doing anything while good people are rounded up around in the streets of America.”

The women also immediately called out how Johnson and other Republicans have labeled the January 6 insurrection at the capitol a “normal tourist attraction,” but dubbed peaceful protests as “Hate America rallies.”

“I think what he should be doing is listening to the fact that so many people and so many events are going to be taking place,” host Sunny Hostin said. “And there’s a real problem with Republican leadership, and this Republican shutdown, where you have thousands, and thousands, and thousands of people not being paid, losing their jobs, while Congress gets paid, while Congress has health care. And the American people are fed up.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.