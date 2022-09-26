Alyssa Farah Griffin is openly conservative, but at this point, she’s also open to a potential third political party. On Monday’s episode of “The View,” the newest host argued that “it might be” time for a third party option to become mainstream, because “we don’t elect the most qualified people” with the current two-party system.

To kick off the morning’s Hot Topics discussion, the women began with Liz Cheney, and her recent statement that, if twice-impeached former President Donald Trump becomes the 2024 Republican nominee for president, “I won’t be a Republican.”

While moderator Whoopi Goldberg praised Cheney’s remarks, saying she’s starting to “dig her” despite their differing politics, host Ana Navarro was unmoved.

“Frankly, I don’t think that the Trump base cares. If people like Liz Cheney, or Adam Kinzinger, or frankly, myself, are out,” Navarro said. “If anything, I think they’d like us out, which is part of what keeps me in. Yeah, I like to be an irritant. Liz Cheney, obviously, is a woman who has no damns left to give. And she’s unfiltered. You know, she’s being absolutely honest.”

So, if the threat of people leaving the party wouldn’t be enough to break Republican ties to Trump, Whoopi wondered whether a forming a whole new political party — specifically aimed toward those more moderate and conservative folks who have split from Trump — would be worth pursuing.

“I think it might be,” Farah Griffin said. “Because I think that the way the parties are structured now in the primary system, we don’t elect the most qualified people. We elect the people who cater the most to the base, which is the minority of both parties, rather than people who are most likely to want to get things done to work across the aisle.”

Farah Griffin noted that there would have to be stipulations, and that she would also consider working with Democrats, but on a “case by case” basis.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.