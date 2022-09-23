“The View” co-host Ana Navarro on Friday was not having co-host Joy Behar’s comparison of women protesting Iran to the current state of abortion rights in the United States.

The panel was discussing CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour’s refusal to wear a headscarf to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which brought them to the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in the hands of Iranian police.

Navarro called Amanpour a “badass,” and recalled times when women were rarely seen covering world events. Navarro also called Amanpour’s declining to wear a hijab “an act of solidarity” with the protests happening in Iran.

“We should all be standing in solidarity with what’s going on in Iran,” said Navarro.

That’s where Behar broke in, comparing videos of women burning their hijabs in Iran to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States.

“But we should be standing in solidarity in this country for men trying to control us with their abortion laws,” Behar said.

“Let’s not make that comparison,” said Navarro.

“Why not?” asked Behar.

“Because those women over there are getting killed,” said Navarro.

Behar responded to clarify her point.

“I’m not saying they’re equivalent,” said Behar. “I’m just saying we need to watch what’s going on in our own country too.”

“To me, they’re very different conversations,” said Navarro.

