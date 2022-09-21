Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner glossed over New York Attorney General Letitia James’ announcement of a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, calling it “inside baseball” and even potentially “political.”

Fox News aired James’ description of the lawsuit for around eight minutes, in which she detailed that she and her office will sue Trump, his adult children and his real estate business for fraud stretching back years.

As the attorney general’s remarks faded into the background, Faulkner summed up the situation very quickly before moving onto a discussion of “The View” and the criticism of Sunny Hostin by Nikki Haley.

“So the New York State Attorney General has just announced a rather lengthy and detailed layout of the lawsuit that she is putting against Donald Trump former president,” she began.

“Some of this is really inside baseball unless it’s your tax dollars in New York, and some people may even accuse it of being political because we’re 48 days away from the midterm elections, and both Presidents the current and the past are certainly being looked at to help candidates out,” Faulkner continued. “So we’ll see how this plays out. We’re certainly going to cover it and we’ll bring you highlights as they happen. But the big headline in all of this is the lawsuit by the state of New York today just announced by Letitia James, let’s move on.”

James seeks $250 million in penalties for the Trumps’ perpetuation of major financial fraud, and the suit’s success would prohibit the Trump family from doing any business in New York.

“Misrepresenting the size of the apartment was only one of the many ways that Mr. Trump intentionally misvalued his asset for the purposes of increasing his net worth and inducing banks to offer more favorable terms,” James read in the short segment that Fox aired. “Mr. Trump also routinely ignored legal restrictions on development rights and marketability on properties that would significantly decrease property values. For example, let’s take Trump Park Avenue in New York.”