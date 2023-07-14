Twice-impeached former President Trump may be the current GOP frontrunner in the 2024 race, and swearing up and down he’s not worried about any competition, but one of his former employees thinks that’s another one of his lies. During Friday’s episode of “The View,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump might just be “actually afraid” of Chris Christie.

Christie has officially cleared the threshold needed to qualify to be part of the GOP debate in August, something the hosts of “The View” have long-hoped that would happen. Each of them have voiced their belief that Christie would actually be able to stand his ground on stage, particularly against Trump, and they remain hopeful.

“[Trump] should go. I bet [his advisors are] telling him, but I think he’s actually afraid of Chris Christie,” Farah Griffin said. “If Chris Christie wasn’t on that stage, he would dominate it. But I mean, that is two steamrollers going at it.”

That said, Farah Griffin and her co-hosts are all pretty convinced Trump won’t go to the debate, no matter what.

“Why should he? He’s leading,” Sunny Hostin said. “You know, Chris Christie wants him to be there to give the the entire field, I think, some validity. Who’s gonna watch it if he’s not there? Why should he go?And he’s not even a good debater anyway!”

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.