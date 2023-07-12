’The View’ Host Joy Behar Jokes That Arnold Schwarzenegger Had an Affair With His Maid Out of Laziness (Video)

“The View” cohost and comedian Joy Behar couldn’t help but take a jab at “Fubar” star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger Wednesday morning, joking that he had an affair with his housekeeper out of laziness.

“Men are so lazy they have to look in the next room to find somebody to do it with,” she said, emphasizing that an affair is often more appealing when less effort is required.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO? After a spouse who just ended a years-long affair with someone wrote to 'The New York Times' for advice because they were invited to a dinner party with the person, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/58D3BZSvZs — The View (@TheView) July 12, 2023

The comments came while “The View” was discussing a viral story about an extramarital affair in which a married woman wrote to the New York Times for advice on navigating an upcoming dinner party with her former flame.

“Right now we’re going to bring you one of the stupidest stories we’ve ever brought you before,” Whoopi Goldberg said, introducing the topic. “A woman who just ended a years-long affair with a man wrote to the New York Times in a panic because she and her husband were just invited to a dinner party with the same man. And she writes, ‘What should I do?!’ Well, dummy, maybe don’t go!”

Cohost Sarah Haines disagreed, saying that the unidentified woman should learn to sit with her discomfort as the cost of her actions.

“For all those years they were having the affair, they went to those events together,” Haines said, adding that it’s only “now that she’s uncomfortable” that she’s worried about getting caught. “So you will show up, you will eat the food, you will be polite and you will shut your mouth and then go.”

Behar then expressed concern that there would be alcohol at the dinner party that could lead to some ugly truths being aired out — “You never know what people are going to say when they’re drunk” — while Sunny Hostin lamented that the affair was between two married adults within the same friend group.

“This is what’s bad: These groups were social, it was a social friend group. Why are you messing inside of your social friend group?” Hostin said. “There’s plenty of people that will mess with you outside of that group.”

And that’s when Behar got her Schwarzenegger punchline in:

“It’s like the Arnold Schwarzenegger story,” she began. “The Arnold Schwarzenegger story is he had an affair with the maid — because men are so lazy that they have to look in the next room to find somebody to do it with, and these people are available to him.”

