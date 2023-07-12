Jonah Hill Sara Brady emotional abuse

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady accused him of having a "list of expectations" for her during their relationship. (Getty, Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Warning! This Article Will Trigger Jonah Hill | Commentary

by | July 12, 2023 @ 3:07 PM

The ”Superbad“ actor’s ex-girlfriend has posted text messages that make him seem like a manipulative, psycho-babbling jerk. Was it wrong for her to expose him? Or is Instagram the best revenge?

I honestly never thought I’d find myself writing this sentence, but lately I’ve become obsessed with Jonah Hill’s love life.

If you haven’t been paying attention to the latest social media outrage, the 39-year-old “Superbad” actor and mental health advocate (he directed last year’s “Stutz,” a documentary about his therapist) is currently embroiled in a #MeToo-esque scandal involving his former girlfriend, 26-year-old semi-pro surfer Sarah Brady. 

Become a member to read more.

Benjamin Svetkey

