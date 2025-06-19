‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Counters Trump Being First President to Pay Hush Money to a Porn Star | Video

Joy Behar took a little time to list off some of the many firsts Donald Trump has had as president during Thursday morning’s episode of “The View,” including being the first president to pay hush money to a porn star. But co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was quick to counter that.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the fact that Trump recently scored a new first, after the NAACP announced that they would not be extending an invite to the president to their national convention. It’s a historic move, marking the first time the White House has not received an invite since 1909.

“Well, I have a list of other firsts that Donald Trump has achieved. Would you like to hear them?” Behar asked, after both Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin voiced their support for the NAACP’s decision.

NAACP NOT INVITING TRUMP OVER ATTACKS ON DEMOCRACY: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Pres. Trump becoming the first president in 116 years not invited to the organization’s convention. pic.twitter.com/xFxK2vHm6a — The View (@TheView) June 19, 2025

“He’s the first president convicted of a felony,” Behar recited, with Hostin reminding the audience that it was actually 34 felonies. “He’s the first president to pay hush money to a porn star.”

At that, host Alyssa Farah Griffin cut in, pushing back a bit.

“That we know of! That we know of,” she joked.

The quip earned a huge laugh from the table, with Whoopi conceding “she got a point,” and one of the other hosts joking that maybe Abraham Lincoln did the same. But, Behar wasn’t quite done with her list.

“He’s the first president to make an enemy of Canada. He’s the first president to publicly mock the disabled,” she continued. “He’s the first president to not offer condolences after a politically motivated killing. He’s the first president to plan a North Korean-style parade that barely anyone attended. So you see, he has other firsts.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.