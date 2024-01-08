‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns That a 2024 Trump Win Could Mark ‘the Last Election in Our Lifetime’ | Video

President Biden and Donald Trump were on the campaign trail over the weekend, each marking the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol in their own way. And on Monday morning, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with Biden’s assertion that Trump remains a threat to democracy.

At this point, the ABC host is worried that, if Trump wins in 2024, it will be the last time the United States sees an actual presidential election for awhile.

Discussing the matter on Monday’s show, Farah Griffin once again lamented the fact that, in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, Republican leaders blamed Trump unequivocally, but have since softened on him.

“I think Joe Biden’s words are accurate. They echo what Liz Cheney said, what Adam Kinzinger said, which I’ve said, which is he’s absolutely a threat to democracy,” Farah Griffin said. “Donald Trump in office could spell, frankly, the last election in our lifetime.”

The hosts largely agreed that Trump is an “existential” threat. That said, Farah Griffin also warned Democrats that they will bear responsibility if Trump wins as well.

“If Donald Trump becomes president again, yes, Republicans bear responsibility for nominating him,” she said. “But Democrats will as well for not putting someone up who statistically is more competitive against Donald Trump.”

BIDEN, TRUMP GIVE DUELING JAN. 6 SPEECHES: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after both Pres. Biden and former Pres. Trump were on the campaign trail this weekend on the third anniversary of the Capitol attack. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/2brS86o2NP — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2024

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.