Ana Navarro may still be a Republican, but on Friday morning, she was ready to lead a “four more years” chant for President Biden — so she did. And she got the entire audience of “The View” to go along with her.

The host’s support came as she and her cohosts dissected Biden’s State of the Union address from Thursday night, which they unanimously agreed was great. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin did caveat that “the Trump camp did [Biden] a huge favor by setting expectations so low,” but admitted it was “an objectively good night” for Biden.

When it came time for Navarro’s input, she conceded that she’s been vocal about Biden’s age being an issue, but that his speech decidedly proved he’s still mentally with it.

“Yesterday, he showed he is engaged. He was impassioned. He was pissed off,” she said. “Scranton Joe showed up and fought! He had his gloves on from moment one. He was knowledgeable about policy, he turned the immigration issue, which I agree with you is the most difficult issue he’s facing, and he turned it into one of the most strongest moments of that speech.”

Navarro added that she was particularly impressed by the end of Biden’s speech, and admitted that she was definitely amped up when he concluded.

“All I can tell you is that by the time this thing ended, I was in my hotel room like all of those Democrats, where they’re going, ‘Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!’”

With that, Navarro truly began leading the audience in the chant, clapping her hands along with it. It took Joy Behar multiple tries to break things up.

TAKEAWAYS FROM BIDEN'S SOTU ADDRESS: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on if Pres. Biden delivered on his State of the Union Thursday night. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/9Vqo7xUfaZ — The View (@TheView) March 8, 2024

You can watch the moment from “The View” in the video above.