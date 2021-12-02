The hosts of “The View” are just about done with people releasing tell-all books about Donald Trump now that he’s out of office — particularly people who allied with him at any point. On Thursday’s episode, host Ana Navarro stepped in to make a savage comment about Chris Christie in particular.

The conversation initially began with discussion of the fact that Trump reportedly tested positive for COVID well before his diagnosis was made public. That discovery was reported in Mark Meadows’ (Trump’s former Chief of Staff) new book.

“Yes, another former Trump accomplice writing a tell-all book now, which I will not buy,” Navarro sniped.

Later, as the panel was discussing how each party handles the national deficit, with Behar arguing that Republicans increase the country’s debt and force Democrats to then “wipe it up,” Sunny Hostin pointed out how quiet Navarro (who is a Republican) was being.

In response, Navarro took the moment to call out another new author: Chris Christie.

“No, I’m thinking just how much I relish the fact that these former Trumpers, who are now pretending not to be, can’t sell their books,” Navarro responded. “My dog has more Instagram followers than books sold by Chris Christie.”

And she’s not wrong. According to initial reports, Christie’s book sold less than 3,000 copies in its first week in stores “which constitutes a colossal publishing flop,” something Trump mocked in one of his latest statements. Navarro’s dog, ChaCha, has almost 25,000 followers on Instagram.

Navarro’s comment got major laughs from the audience and her co-hosts, prompting Behar to jump in.

“If you can’t sell a book on ‘The View,’ you really have a bad book,” Behar joked.