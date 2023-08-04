After more than a year of the offer being on the table, Ron DeSantis accepted Gavin Newsom’s offer to debate on Wednesday. But “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks it’s a “stupid idea,” particularly for the governor from California.

The ABC host argued on Friday that the offer to debate the Florida governor — which even noted that Fox News host Sean Hannity could moderate said debate — pretty much plays right into DeSantis’ hands and makes Newsom look a bit thirsty to boot.

“I think it’s a stupid idea by Gavin Newsom. And I think it kind of shows him as a little desperate for attention,” Navarro said. “We know DeSantis is desperate for any attention that is not about his failing campaign and flawed candidacy, and the fact that he’s got no charisma and no substance other than the word ‘woke.’”

She added that DeSantis will almost certainly use the debate to his advantage, whether he wins or not.

“What Republicans do incredibly effectively — they do it when they come to this show — is pick fights and then use it to raise funds, raise their profile. And, you know, portray themselves like they are these champions and these warriors,” Navarro said.

She was the outlier at the table though, as her cohosts argued that the debate could have some benefits. Sara Haines said that she relishes the opportunity to see DeSantis “with his feet to the fire, where someone’s calling him out on policy.”

“We need more good exchange of ideas in this country,” Alyssa Farah Griffin echoed. “Less talking points and ads, and there is a lot to litigate! Like, Gavin Newsom, if he does well in this, he can — he needs to show that he can defend his policies.”

You can watch the discussion from “The View” in the video above.