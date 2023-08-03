Ron DeSantis Accepts Gavin Newsom’s Debate Challenge After Nearly a Year (Video)

It took almost a year, but it seems Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will spar with his California counterpart after all. On Wednesday, during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, DeSantis said he accepts the debate challenge first laid down last year by Governor Gavin Newsom.

“You heard Gavin make the offer,” Hannity said while interviewing DeSantis via remote feed. “Your answer is?”

“Absolutely, I’m game. Let’s get it done,” DeSantis said with a wide, white-toothed smile. “Just tell me when and where. We’ll do it.”

Desantis says he will now accept Gavin Newsom’s offer to debate him. pic.twitter.com/4pIIXlcl7R — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 3, 2023

In a statement released after DeSantis accepted, Newsom’s office said, “Gov. Newsom has been challenging Desantis to debate for months and sent him a formal debate offer last week. November 8th or 10th. DeSantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games.”

Newsom first made the challenge on Twitter in September, 2022, asking for a debate to happen on “a time before election day.” Newsom even offered to let Hannity moderate it.

Alas, DeSantis didn’t accept and so Newsom continued the campaign of trolling the Florida governor again and again over his anti-LGBT policies, the state’s racist attacks on migrants, the censorship campaign DeSantis has championed for the last several years, and of course the state’s draconian limitations on abortion. (Remember the ad Newsom produced urging freedom-loving Floridians to move to California?)

Of course when Newsom first started poking at DeSantis, the Florida governor was still being talked about as a potential front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination. That is most decidedly not the case now. Th campaign has stumbled badly from the start, with a launch met with widespread mockery, rumors that even his own staff can’t stand him, and the reveal that multiple people on his campaign were involved in creating white supremacist content, among other things.

Now beset by crashing poll numbers and the overwhelming domination of the GOP primary by thrice-indicted ex-President Donald Trump, the campaign is reportedly seeking a hard reboot.

Perhaps debating someone who is not running for president at all in 2024 is it.