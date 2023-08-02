Bizarre, offensive comments made by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in which he insults “Oppenheimer” star Matt Damon were entered into the legal record as part of a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by a former employee Wednesday.

The transcripts of the recordings made by Noelle Dunphy include rants against Jewish people and slurs against Damon, Business Insider reports.

Among the many jaw-dropping things in the transcripts are Giuliani busting out the insulting rhyme: “Matt Damon is a f-g. Matt Damon is also 5-2. Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo.”

Damon, who has played gay characters in “Beyond the Candelabra” and (subtextually) in “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” has been married to his wife since 2005. And the actor is reported to be 5-foot-10, not 5-2.

Dunphy frequently recorded then-employer Giuliani between 2019 and 2021 and alleges he forced her to have sex with him and frequently made lewd comments.

In a transcript of a recording from 2019, Giuliani calls her “big tits.”

“Come here, big tits. Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me,” Giuliani says in the audio. “Give them to me…. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits.”

In previous embarrassing moments caught on tape, in 2020, Giuliani uploaded an episode of a YouTube series and forgot to edit out footage in which he mocked Asians by using racist accents and gestures.

Giuliani’s other legal issues might include being named in the most recent indictment against Donald Trump for interfering with the 2020 election. Six as-yet unnamed co-defendants were listed on the indictment that was brought on Tuesday. Giuliani’s lawyer told The New York Times on Wednesday that his client could well be “Co-Conspirator 1.”

Reps for Giuliani and Damon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.