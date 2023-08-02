As Donald Trump stares down his third indictment, “The View” host Sunny Hostin said she thinks his former vice president Mike Pence’s evangelical faith is going to come in handy. According to the ABC host, the former VP will almost certainly testify against Trump because “he’ll feel like he’s going to go to hell” if he doesn’t.

Hostin has been utilizing her knowledge as a former prosecutor quite a bit as Trump’s legal troubles have mounted, and on Wednesday, she noted that the third indictment is “a fairly strong case,” particularly because they didn’t “over charge” it.

“Four counts, pretty strong counts,” Hostin said. “Two of the counts I think are the strongest ones because they involve Mike Pence. And we know Mike Pence is going to testify, and he’s not going to lie.”

She explained, “He’ll feel like he’s going to go to hell if he lies, he’s evangelical. Right? So he’s not going to lie, he’s going to take that very seriously.”

Jokes aside, the hosts admitted that, though they often laugh at the state of things surrounding Trump — as they did on Wednesday morning, as well — they are genuinely saddened that yet another set of charges has come down.

“Really, this is really sad,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “This is a really sad time in this country. Because I don’t think anybody, even the oldest person in this room, can ever remember anything like this ever happening in the United States of America.”