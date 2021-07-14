‘The View': Ana Navarro Shames Gov Ron DeSantis For Selling ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ Merch

Ana Navarro has a pretty clear message for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Stop trying to make a profit off a global pandemic.

Sitting in for Joy Behar on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Navarro got heated while discussing the methods being used to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine. As the panel of women praised the fact that President Biden invited Olivia Rodrigo to the White House in an effort to spread encouraging messaging about the vaccine, Navarro briefly digressed to scold DeSantis for his own messaging.

Navarro noted that DeSantis is selling merchandise on his website, with the slogan “Don’t Fauci My Florida.” Additionally, there are shirts being sold that say “Keep Florida Free” and drink holders that read “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”

“He is merchandising with the suffering of the people who have died with the pandemic,” Navarro said. “Don’t be cute. Don’t sell beer koozies exploiting and profiting off the pandemic, and buying into the science deniers, while your state has increased exponentially — in one week — its COVID cases. That’s just irresponsible and shameful, and I’m very, very disappointed in him.”

Host Whoopi Goldberg tried to turn the conversation back to Olivia Rodrigo, but Sunny Hostin found herself hung up on seeing the merchandise.

“That is despicable. It’s disgusting,” Hostin said, noting that the pandemic hit particularly close to home for her, as she lost both of her in-laws.