‘The View’: Ana Navarro Startles Cohosts After Saying ‘People Sitting at This Table’ Used Their Last Names for Profit | Video

Ana Navarro startled each and every one of her cohosts on “The View” on Thursday, when she confidently asserted that “people sitting at this table” have deliberately used their last names for a profit, like Hunter Biden. But, she quickly clarified when a bit of panic ensued.

The moment came as the women discussed the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, which Republicans voted to move forward with on Wednesday, despite there being no actual evidence of any crimes committed or assisted by the president. For the hosts, the move is nothing but political payback.

“Joe Biden’s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father, and being Hunter Biden’s very loving father, very good father, very supportive father,” Navarro said. “Look, did Hunter Biden influence, peddle on his last name? Yes he did. So did half of Washington! People sitting at this table did it!”

At that, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin all stopped dead in their tracks, looking visibly stunned and confused. Navarro tried to push on, but eventually Farah Griffin cut her off, asking her to clarify exactly who and what she meant.

“I’m not talking about currently,” Navarro shot back, earning a literal sigh of relief from her cohosts.

It’s unclear whether Navarro meant “currently” in terms of time, or in terms of the current set of hosts, but the ladies appeared to take it as the latter, as Farah Griffin noted that they “just wanted to clear our names.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, do I have a claim to fame that I am not using?!’” Sara Haines joked.

Navarro was none too pleased about the interruption though, pointedly asking “Can I go back to my point please, now that you guys finally caught on?”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.