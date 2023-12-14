‘The View’: Whoopi Needs a Moment to Collect Herself After Tracee Ellis Ross Tells Her How ‘Pivotal’ She Was to Ross’ Career

It’s not often that Whoopi Goldberg gets emotional with guests on “The View,” but it happened on Thursday morning, as Tracee Ellis Ross laid bare just how “pivotal” Whoopi was to her own future acting career.

Appearing in support of “Candy Cane Lane,” now streaming on Prime Video, along with “American Fiction,” which hits select theaters on Friday, Ross recalled seeing Whoopi’s one-woman show with her mother, Diana Ross, during her childhood.

According to Ross — who of course imitated some of Whoopi’s most famous lines from the show — that show left an incredible impact on her and her future.

“Your show and you were one of those moments in my life … when I saw a part of myself,” Ross explained to the moderator. “I saw a thing that I didn’t know was allowed in the world, this playing of different characters, and the playfulness, but to tell stories through yourself.”

She added, “I mean, I get chills; that really changed the trajectory of my career and life, and sort of the direction that I went.”

Ross also recalled that her mother also took her to see “Sweeney Todd,” prompting Whoopi to laugh and celebrate that she didn’t go in that direction. As Whoopi thanked Ross, and told her “I’m so proud of you,” Ross added one more thing.

“You really were a big, pivotal part of my life,” she said.

At that, Whoopi got a bit quiet, only able to say “Thank you” repeatedly, and tell Ross what a “wonderful” thing that was to hear. As Whoopi attempted to move on though, she couldn’t quite find her words.

Taking a breath, she turned and offered Ross a huge smile, and said “thank you” again. From there, Whoopi took a moment just to sit and smile, prompting her co-hosts to coo over the moment.

As Whoopi attempted to thank Ross for coming on the show and move on with the next segment, she still struggled to find her words, prompting more laughter.

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.