‘The View’: Ana Navarro Startles Kamala Harris by Telling Fans to Come to Miami Book Event ‘If You Haven’t Been Deported’ | Video

“The View” host Ana Navarro stunned both Kamala Harris and the crowd on Tuesday morning, when she encouraged fans to come to the former vice president’s upcoming book tour stop in Miami “if you haven’t been deported yet.”

The ABC talk show devoted most of Tuesday’s episode to talking with Harris, who dug in on her new book “107 Days,” explained why she doesn’t consider her last stop at “The View” to be a “tipping point” of the election, and more. To wrap things up, moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted that Harris will have a book tour stop in Miami this November, which Navarro is set to moderate.

“So, if you haven’t been deported yet, come and see us!” Navarro joked.

The joke stunned both Harris and the audience, but nevertheless, both Harris and the audience also cracked up at the dig at President Trump.

“Oh that’s awful,” Harris replied through her laughter. “Maybe or maybe not she’ll be moderating.”

Navarro was almost certainly referring to the fact that Florida is the home of two detention centers that the Trump administration is using for migrants, where they are reportedly kept from legal counsel and are being held without charges. Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been a staunch advocate of Trump’s mass deportations.

You can watch the moment from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.