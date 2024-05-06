‘The View’: Ana Navarro Wonders If Kristi Noem Confused Kim Jong Un With ‘Gangnam Style’ Singer | Video

“I mean, does she think all Koreans look alike?” the ABC host asks

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continues to face criticism for her new memoir, this time for telling a story about meeting with Kim Jong Un — a moment that appears to never have happened. At this point, “The View” host Ana Navarro is wondering if Noem mistook the North Korean dictator for PSY, the singer of “Gangnam Style.”

In one chapter of her book, which she also narrated for the audiobook version, Noem wrote, “I remember when I met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. I’m sure he underestimated me, having no clue about my experience staring down little tyrants (I’d been a children’s pastor, after all).”

But, a report from The Dakota Scout discovered that that likely didn’t happen, prompting Noem to say it was an error, and a spokesman for the governor to tell the outlet that “the publisher will be addressing conflated world leaders’ names in the book before it is released.”

Really though, the hosts of “The View” had a hard time believing Noem simply mixed up Kim Jong Un’s name with someone else, especially considering the amount of edits a book needs to go through. They couldn’t even fathom who she might’ve confused him with.

ana-navarro-the-view
Read Next
'The View': Ana Navarro Leads '4 More Years' Chant Over Biden's SOTU | Video

“I don’t understand how in the world you confuse meeting Kim Jong Un with, what? I mean, does she think all Koreans look alike?” Navarro said Monday. “Did she watch a video of PSY singing ‘Gangnam [Style]’ and think it was Kim Jong Un? I don’t understand how you make that kind of stupid lie!”

Fellow hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin were more baffled by Noem’s line about being a youth pastor, with Haines even asking what kind of church Noem would work at.

“She’s in the church of latter day lies!” Navarro shot back.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video, above.

Stephen Colbert
Read Next
Stephen Colbert Feels Conflicted Covering Dead Dog Scandal: 'Unlike Kristi Noem, I Don't Like Beating a Dead Horse' | Video

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.