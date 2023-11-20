‘The View’: Ana Navarro Hit With Dead Silence After Thirst Trap Joke About Executive Producer | Video

“The View” hit a bit of an awkward silence on Monday morning, after host Ana Navarro joked that the ABC show’s executive producer is a perpetrator of posting “thirst traps” online.

The moment came as the women were discussing a story about a woman who does not appreciate her husband liking other women’s photos online, and host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that it depended on what kind of photos the man was liking. If he was engaging with “thirst traps” — deliberately evocative photos posted to earn a reaction — then it would be a problem.

For Sara Haines, it was a struggle to believe that the man would be liking thirst traps, because so few people she or her husband follow would ever post thirst traps at this point, due to their age.

“What do you mean you don’t follow thirst traps, don’t you follow Brian?” Navarro joked.

That punchline though was met with dead silence from the audience and hosts, as the camera panned over to executive producer Brian Teta, pretending to smolder for a selfie.

That said, Alyssa Farah Griffin was grinning at the joke, pointing at Teta as it landed. But, the studio itself seemingly was perfectly quiet on-air.

What earned a larger laugh was earlier in the segment, when moderator Whoopi Goldberg admitted that she’s been told to engage more with topics like these. She is, of course, famous for going silent and being visibly uninterested in more gossipy topics on the show.

“You know, I’ve been instructed to look like I’m really interested in things like that,” she prefaced her take on the subject. “So let me look interested, and say I don’t know!”

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.