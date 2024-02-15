As politicians sent Valentine’s Day messages to their spouses and partners on Wednesday, the hosts of “The View” got a particular kick out of Donald Trump’s wishes to his wife. In fact, host Ana Navarro even wrote him a poem herself in response.

In his post to Melania, Trump praised her for sticking with him through his many legal troubles. “Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side,” he wrote. And, for Navarro, that was the bit she found “really kind of funny.”

“Has anybody seen Melania by his side at any of these court appearances?” Navarro exclaimed, earning a resounding “no” from cohost Sunny Hostin. “I mean, there’s been — so I’ve got a little poem for Trump. Rose are red, violets are blue. Your wife’s gone missing, get a damn clue!”

The hosts also delighted in the Valentine’s Day message the White House posted on X, still popularly referred to as Twitter, that was addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, the border deal was crushed, because of you,” the meme read, accompanied by a picture of Johnson.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Speaker Johnson! pic.twitter.com/0NPB04W4YR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2024

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.