While discussing Jake Tapper’s bombshell book “Original Sin,” which details former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline over the years and the Democratic Party’s supposed attempts to cover it up, “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called out the blue team as the main reason why President Donald Trump was able to make his return to the Oval Office.

“This table spends a lot of time criticizing Donald Trump, and a lot of it is very valid and needs to be happen, but it is a fact his approval rating is 39%,” Griffin explained on Friday’s episode. “However, Democrats’ is 27%. People felt gaslit and lied to.”

DEMOCRATS QUESTIONED ABOUT REPORTS OF BIDEN DECLINE: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in as Democrats dodge bombshell book claims that party members shielded the public from concerns about Pres. Biden’s mental and physical fitness to serve another term. pic.twitter.com/rBlEBYz47Q — The View (@TheView) May 16, 2025

Cutting in with her thoughts was Joy Behar, who shared that she believes Dems’ low appeal is mostly due to their lack of vigor and strategy in their overall fight against the GOP before and during the 2024 campaign season.

“The low ratings for the Democrats, I think, partly — I may be making this up — is because they haven’t fought hard enough,” she said. “Not because they’re so angry with the Democrats for being bad.”

“Seventy-seven percent of Americans in 2023 said Joe Biden was too old to run again, and they were told, ‘Sit down, shut up, he is the nominee,” Griffin pointed out. “Then when it became untenable and he stepped aside, they anointed Kamala Harris. There was not a primary, there was not a Democratic process, and then when she lost they said, ‘Don’t look backward, we’re moving forward. We’re not going to talk about why we didn’t listen to you.’”

She continued: “We had Joe Biden here last week; it was an honor to have him. I think he is a good man. I do not think he could have been president for four more years — the hardest job on the planet.”

Sara Haines, who earlier stated that Dems needed to “admit” their wrongdoing in concealing Biden’s allegedly frail mental state, shared that she was proud of Biden for taking responsibility for Trump’s return.

“President Biden took responsibility at this table, which is something I’m frustrated with the Democrats [about]. He said, ‘This falls on me,’ and I said, ‘That was the clearest answer of what people needed to hear.’”

For Sunny Hostin, she said she wants to “move on” from discussions about why Biden lost, noting that she doesn’t agree with the notion that an admittance about his health from the Democratic Party would’ve healed Americans’ trust in them, also stating that it was actually Republicans’ convincing yet empty promises that ultimately propelled Trump into his second term.

“I want to hear from the Democratic Party about how we’re going to take our country back and how, what they are going to do to combat fascism and they’re going to do stop the Medicaid cuts that are going on, to stop giving tax cuts to billionaires, to stop taking federal workers’ pensions away…” Hostin said.

As the conversation closed, Griffin questioned if the group felt they’d feel confident in Biden’s ability to answer a call for war in the middle of the night, considering he was apparently unable to recognize his longtime friend George Clooney, an anecdote Tapper detailed in his book.

Behar shot back with the comparison that Trump’s administration mistakenly texted war plans to a family member. But Griffin snapped back asking the group if one mistake rightly justifies another.

“Do we just keep lowering the bar because Trump was bad? Nothing else is bad because Trump is bad,” Griffin asked.

“The ship has sailed,” Behar retorted. “It’s out in the ocean somewhere with Biden. It’s over. Get over it.”

“We have Trump because you guys screwed this up, with all due respect,” a fired up Griffin added.

“I actually think we have Trump because Trump lied to people. I think that’s why we have Trump,” Hostin offered.

In the end, the group went back and forth about the myriad of reasons why Trump may or may not have won his spot back. But Behar shut the convo down so they could cut to break.

“Allright, the ‘New York Housewives’ show will continue,” she joked.