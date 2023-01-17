After a third batch of classified documents was found at President Biden’s home this weekend, “The View” host Sunny Hostin thinks it’s time for him to own up to the fact that he was “careless,” just as twice-impeached former President Trump was.

On Saturday, it was reported that a third batch of documents was found, this time containing five documents. At this point, it remains unclear exactly what the documents pertained to, but Biden and his team maintain that they are cooperating fully with authorities as pages are found.

Throughout last week, the hosts of “The View” largely defended Biden, pointing out that there are significant differences between the documents found in his possession, versus the ones Trump had. Given that the former president took hundreds of classified documents to his Mar-A-Lago residence, kept them in a room that was unlocked and several people had access to, and which are only in the government’s possession now because the FBI seized the documents in a raid after months of trying to get him to return them voluntarily, Hostin has said multiple times that comparing the two is like “comparing apples to orangutans.”

That said, on Tuesday, Hostin noted that she thinks Biden needs to be a bit more blunt about himself here.

“He did call Trump careless with these documents. And I think it would go a long way for him to also say, ‘And I was careless,'” Hostin argued. “‘And so we need to not only review these documents, we need to review the processes that are in place,’ because that’s what’s most important here, right?”

As far as what was actually contained within those documents, and the circumstances of how Biden retained them, Hostin isn’t holding her breath that we’ll find out any details any time soon.

“We won’t hear anything else now. Because the special counsel has been appointed and put in place,” she said. “And during the course of an investigation, no one talks. That’s just how it works. And he has probably also been advised not to talk. So we will not hear anything about it until we really do know, in my view.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.