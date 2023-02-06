Now that’s China’s surveillance balloon has been shot down by the U.S., “The View” host Ana Navarro has a suggestion on which balloon we should send to get shot down by them. And yes, it involves twice-impeached former president Donald Trump.

The destruction of the spy balloon led the women’s Hot Topics discussion on Monday, with the hosts getting into their thoughts on whether the balloon was shot down too late. For those who missed it, here’s the timeline of the balloon saga.

On Wednesday, defense officials announced that what appeared to be a surveillance balloon the size of three buses originating from China had been spotted floating in the stratosphere 31 miles above Montana, well above commercial air traffic, and contained some kind of “technology bay” (meaning it had electronic equipment). Shortly thereafter, President Biden ordered it to be shot down but doing so was delayed until it was over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina to ensure no one on the ground was hurt by the falling debris.

Of course, that wasn’t soon enough for many GOP politicians. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio argued that even though the debris could have “hurt, harmed or killed people” on the ground, “it really would have been helpful for the president of the United States to get on national television and explain [that] to the American people.”

He added, “I can assure you that if we fly a balloon over China, they’re gonna shoot it down, and probably a lot sooner than we did.”

“So, I have a suggestion of a balloon we should send to China!” Navarro said on “The View” on Monday.

The host then pulled up an image of the viral Trump Baby balloon. If you’re unfamiliar, the inflatable caricature of the former president portrays him as an angry orange baby holding a smartphone. It was created and flown in protest of Trump — both his policies, and the many sexual misconduct allegations against him — during a visit to the UK in 2018.

