Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie knew the GOP race for the party’s presidential nominee was over when the other candidates — excluding him and Asa Hutchinson — voted to support former President Donald Trump in the election, despite his history-making indictments.

The former governor appeared on “The View” Thursday, where the cohosts asked him what he learned from his presidential campaign after he backed out of the competition for the party nomination in January.

“What it shows is it’s a really hard job to change a party. And you can’t do it by yourself,” Christie said of his withdrawal from the race. “The race was over the night of the first debate. It was the biggest audience we’d ever had. The people by definition, who were watching, were at least willing to consider somebody else. Because if you’re tied to Trump, why would you watch? He wasn’t there.”

“When six of the eight people on the stage raised their hand and said, ‘I will support him even if he’s a convicted felon,’ what it told the voters was, ‘This is OK. Being a convicted felon’s okay,” Christie added. It’s normal behavior. And when I got booed by 1,000 people for not raising my hand, that shows.”

Christie also called out Republicans who appear to support Trump in public while denouncing his actions in private.

“All these people, and I’ve said this a number of times — in private, Republicans in the House, in the Senate, governors all say to you, ‘He’s awful. It’s an abomination. It’s going to be terrible,’” he said. “But none of them have the guts to stand up because they love their title more than they love their country.”

The audience applauded at Christie’s words as “The View” cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin nodded her head in agreement and Joy Behar said, “That’s disgusting.”

