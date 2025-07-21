‘The View’ Hosts Delight in the Dumbness of Coldplay Jumbotron Affair: ‘Been Watching It Like If It Was Porn’

The hosts of “The View” were certainly as delighted by the unexpected cheating scandal exposed at a Coldplay concert last week as most of the internet, but admittedly, the women felt guilty about it. Still, moderator Whoopi Goldberg was floored by how “dumb” the couple really was.

In case you missed it, here’s the short version: while at a Coldplay concert last week, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted embracing a woman from behind on the jumbotron. That woman turned out to be Kristin Cabot, his company’s head of HR. Both are married to other people.

What followed was a weekend of memes and ridicule, and at Coldplay’s next show, lead singer Chris Martin gave ample warning to the crowd so it didn’t happen again. Discussing it on Monday, the hosts of “The View” largely agreed with most social media users, arguing that it was the illicit couple’s reaction that caused the most trouble for them.

“I think if they just paused, it may not have even gotten back loved ones,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued. “But this, like, dive bombing out of the shot, is the whole ‘the cover up ends up being as bad as the crime.’”

The ABC hosts also criticized Byron and Cabot for going somewhere so public, where quite literally anyone could have seen them.

“If you’re doing that, and you don’t want people to know, what the hell?” Whoopi questioned. “I mean it’s just too dumb. So you got, inadvertently, what you might have been looking for, which was your out.”

Though the women also expressed sympathy for the families of the couple, host Ana Navarro admitted that she’s been fully sucked in by the story, and has thoroughly enjoyed watching the footage repeatedly.

“This really has captured me,” she admitted. “It takes so much for me to not be, you know, consumed by news, but this has captured my imagination so much. I have been watching it like if it was porn.”

