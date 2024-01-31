Elmo found himself unintentionally kicking off several online therapy sessions this week, when the muppet posted on X, still popularly referred to as Twitter, checking in on people. And, after the outpouring of responses, Joy Behar joked on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” that another beloved kids character “should have an advice column.”

On Monday morning, the official account for the “Sesame Street” character posted a short message: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” What followed were several thousands of quote-tweets of the post, with people bluntly admitting that, well, they aren’t doing great.

The post drew such a response that Elmo tweeted again on Tuesday morning, writing “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.”

So, during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts wondered what could actually be done for people.

“Maybe Miss Piggy should have an advice column,” Behar joked.

But, speaking seriously on the topic, the women advocated for people to do more mental health check-ins with their loved ones, with Whoopi Goldberg even suggesting “Sesame Street” add a mental health resource page that kids could use.

“If the adults are going through all of these kind of trauma, the kids must be having a hell of a time as well,” Whoopi argued.

Host Sunny Hostin agreed, noting that she’s been raising teenagers through the pandemic, and as a result of the times, they aren’t as socialized as previous generations, have missed major life milestones — like giving a graduation speech, as an example — and are reliant on social media for contact with peers.

For Sara Haines though, the response to Elmo was a good reminder to be honest.

“All jokes aside, that’s the important reminder here, is that when you say ‘How are you,’ mean it when you ask,” she said. “And when someone asks you, pause. It doesn’t mean you’re sharing your soul with everyone you cross, but that pause is the gift and the difference between a reaction versus a response.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.