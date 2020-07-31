Whoopi Goldberg has a message for Rep. Louie Gohmert, who disparaged masks after testing positive for the coronavirus: “Stop it!”

“The View” played a clip Friday of Gohmert saying, “It’s really ironic because, you know, a lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a lot, but in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the last four months. I can’t help but wonder if, by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, that — if I might have put some germs and some of the virus onto the mask and breathed it in. I don’t know.”

Gohmert, a GOP representative, tested positive after a pre-screening procedure at the White House before flying with President Donald Trump to Texas.

“I don’t know. He’s been in the sun too long,” Goldberg said. “No, the mask didn’t give you the virus, Sir. It just didn’t. It just didn’t. Stop it! It didn’t. It’s crazy.”

The panelists on the ABC daytime talkshow went on to discuss House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House Floor mask mandate.

“There should be a national mask mandate,” Sunny Hostin said, arguing the economy would improve if everyone wore a mask because people could get back to work if the virus’ spread was halted. “I think what Gohmert said was just so irresponsible. It is unbelievable.”

Conservative panelist Meghan McCain added that she recalled being told masks don’t matter at the beginning of the pandemic.

“So, I think part of the problem is that the media approval rating is at 12% and we can laugh at ‘dumb people in Texas’ re-electing Congressman Gohmert over and over again but there’s a distrust of people in power. We can have a conversation about why that happened later but it concerns me because, obviously, we don’t see our country tamping down the coronavirus in the way that other first-world countries will be,” she said.

She added she feels “hopeless” about the future but does hope people will just wear the mask, regardless of the “culture war” aspect of the CDC-recommended practice.

“My family are total right-wingers,” she said. “All of us wear masks everywhere, all the time. It’s just safer and it’s not that hard.”