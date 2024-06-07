Queen Charlotte is known for her elaborate wigs on “Bridgerton,” but apparently, not all designs make the final cut. According to series star Golda Rosheuvel, there’s been some she’s had to shoot down — including a boat.

Rosheuvel appeared alongside her “Bridgerton” castmate Luke Thompson on Friday’s episode of “The View,” and host Sunny Hostin couldn’t let the conversation finish without asking about the wigs. Her core question was whether the hairpieces are a collaborative effort that Rosheuvel actually has a say in.

And, according to the actress, it is indeed. But, she was quick to note that Erika Ökvist, the Netflix series’ wig designer — who Rosheuvel made a point to say is “an amazing human being” and “a talent beyond talent” — has a brain that is “messed up with ideas.”

“Some of the ideas, I had to go, ‘No.’ At one point, she wanted a boat, a full ship, on my head,” Rosheuvel said. “And I was like, ‘It’s not gonna work, babe. It’s not gonna work.’”

At that, Thompson chimed in, joking that flame throwers would be a suggestion that might’ve come up as the hosts simply cracked up. Sara Haines even crossed her fingers that the boat idea might resurface next season.

From there, Rosheuvel went in-depth on how the wig containing motorized swans came into being, revealing that it was actually conceptualized two years ago, and took that long to get approved because of the necessary safety measures.

“We don’t want it blowing up on my head,” she joked, “or electrocuting me in any way.”

#Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel and Luke Thompson talk season three of the hit show, how their roles have impacted people and Rosheuvel shares the process of designing Queen Charlotte's iconic wigs! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/vw1zuFGfBa — The View (@TheView) June 7, 2024

You can watch Rosheuvel and Thompson’s full appearance on “The View” in the video, above.