‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at the Idea That GOP Will Negotiate After Government Reopens: ‘Shame on the Democrats!’ | Video

A handful of Senate Democrats joined Republicans to vote to reopen the government on Sunday night, after Republicans promised to vote on subsidies for the Obamacare healthcare exchange, but did not promise to pass it. And really, the hosts of “The View” don’t expect them to even vote on it, scoffing at Democrats for caving on Monday morning.

News of the possible end to the shutdown — it could take days to get to the president for signing to be official — led the day’s Hot Topics on the ABC talk show, and in setting up the discussion, moderator Whoopi Goldberg made her doubts plain.

“I have no faith that they’re going to negotiate and come back to the table,” she said bluntly. “Because, again, we have seen you say this is going to happen, and then it doesn’t happen. So, surprise me, and show me that this is really — that people are going to get their money, that people are going to get the money that they are entitled to.”

But host Sunny Hostin was even more skeptical than Whoopi, and outright shamed Democrats for giving in.

“I want an opposition party. I think the Democrats caved,” Hostin said. “I think the Democrats let down the American people. And like you, Whoopi, I have absolutely no faith that the Republican Party will come to the negotiating table in good faith.”

“You know, you do something like this, shame on you, the first time,” Hostin continued. “You do it twice? Three times, four times? Shame on me. Shame on the Democrats for even believing that the Republicans will, you know, even vote on it. There’s no guarantee in this new deal that there’s going to be a vote. There’s no even commitment to have a vote.”

Hostin then marveled at the fact that Democrats enjoyed a blue wave on election night last week, with the clear message being “the working people want the Democratic Party to fight for them,” and learned nothing from it. So, she had a prediction.

“I think, Chuck Schumer, his days are over,” she said. “If he cannot keep this caucus together, he needs to go.”

