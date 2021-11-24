‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suggests Everyone Should Come Out to Their Families This Thanksgiving: ‘See What Happens!’

When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner conversation topics, “The View” host Joy Behar definitely thinks politics and religion should be on the table. And while we’re at it, Behar also thinks everyone who needs to should use this Thanksgiving as the moment to come out to their families.

During Wednesday’s episode, the women got into discussion on if politics should be brought into conversation during dinner, and if so, how it should be approached. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg joked that it should happen right at the very end — say your piece and then walk out the door. But Joy Behar argued it should be more open.

“I like to talk politics at Thanksgiving. I do. I’m interested in the subject,” Behar noted, prompting fake surprise from co-host Sara Haines. “They always say don’t talk politics or religion. What’s more important than those? Those are interesting topics. What, are you gonna ask grandma if she’s still ovulating?”

After Whoopi noted that some grandmothers in the world might actually still be ovulating, Behar took her dinner advice one step further.

“And may I suggest — I’d like to suggest that everybody out there come out to your family this Thanksgiving,” she said. “Just come out. See what happens!”

The rest of the women seemed a bit stunned at the challenge, with Whoopi asking Behar to clarify exactly what she meant by “come out.” And yes, she meant it exactly as it sounded.

“Come out gay. If you’re gay, come out. Meaning be your authentic self,” Behar said. “I’m old enough now, I know that life is short, because it went by like that (snaps). I say that you should be yourself, this is my philosophy in life.”

To that, the women unanimously agreed, each reiterating that everyone should always feel comfortable to be fully themselves.