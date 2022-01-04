‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suggests Kardashians Have ‘Psychological Issues’ When It Comes to Romance

The hosts of “The View” are pretty concerned about the love lives of the Kardashian women. On Tuesday, Joy Behar even argued that they have “psychological issues” in that department.

During Tuesday’s “hot topics,” the women got onto the topic of Tristan Thompson’s alleged infidelity. This week, Thompson revealed on Instagram that a paternity test had indeed proved that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby, and apologized to Khloe Kardashian, who he was reportedly in a relationship with at the time and is the mother of his 3-year-old daughter.

While the women of “The View” definitely agreed that Thompson shouldered the blame, they also questioned Khloe Kardashian’s choice in men.

“Let’s face it, I think we’ve all been there, I’ve been there. But this kind of repeat performance with men that cheat on you, you have to start looking inward, at that point,” host Sunny Hostin said.

Ana Navarro agreed, marveling at the romantic luck of all the Kardashian women.

“I look at the Kardashians, and this seems to be a pattern of behavior,” Navarro said. “And frankly, they are so smart about their brand and their business. These women have turned access into assets. And yet they keep — you know they’re beautiful, they’re rich, they’re famous, they have wonderful friends they’ve got a very close-knit family. Why do they keep going with these losers who are cheating on them all the time?”

That said, Navarro still had a one-word suggestion for Thompson: “condom!”

At that point, Behar chimed in with a bit more bite.

“These are psychological issues,” Behar said. “I don’t think the Kardashians are ‘keeping up with the’ therapy. That’s the problem.”