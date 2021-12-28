The 7 Most Savage Moments on ‘The View’ in 2021

Another year has come and gone on "The View." And even though a good portion of it was done virtually, there were plenty of memorable moments. Of course, there were also some uh, tenser moments.
The women of "The View" don't always get along, and when things boil over, it can get pretty brutal. Then again, the women's words aren't always directed at each other; sometimes they have some choice feelings about people they're talking about.
So, as 2021 draws to a close, we've rounded up the seven most brutal moments of "The View" this year.
Ana Navarro Claps Back on Behalf of Whoopi
When the "Shark Tank" judges stopped by "The View" in October, judge Barbara Corcoran stunned audiences -- and the hosts -- when she made a fat-shaming comment toward Whoopi Goldberg live on the air. Host Ana Navarro had Whoopi's back though, immediately firing back at Corcoran saying: "Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV," and then ripped up her question cards. Watch the moment here.
Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain "I Did Not Miss You"
On Meghan McCain's second day back from maternity leave at the beginning of the year, Joy Behar made no secret of how much she didn't miss her co-host. "I did not. I did not miss you. Zero," Behar said bluntly. Watch the moment here.
Whoopi Cuts Off Meghan McCain Mid-Interview
When then Senator-elect Raphael Warnock appeared on "The View" in January, things got particularly heated between Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain. When McCain refused to let up on her pushback to an answer from Warnock, thus preventing Whoopi from moderating the conversation, Goldberg had to yell directly at her co-host. Angrily shouting "Hey, listen!" at McCain, Whoopi rolled her eyes and took the show to a commercial break. Watch the moment here.
Sunny Hostin Slams Sanjay Gupta's Joe Rogan Interview
Though the rest of the panel was largely supportive of Dr. Sanjay Gupta sitting down for a long interview with Joe Rogan in October, Sunny Hostin admitted she didn't understand the point of it. As the women defended the move as a means of hearing both sides of an argument, Hostin noted "I'm not interested in understanding crazy." You can get her full thoughts here.
Meghan McCain Wasn't Surprised by Bill Gates' Infidelity
In May, it was revealed that Bill Gates cheated on Melinda Gates early in their marriage -- and the hosts of "The View" weren't all that surprised. Meghan McCain put it very simply, but hilariously: "Men in power cheat on their wives and water is wet." You can check out how the rest of the hosts felt here.
Mocking Chris Christie's Book Sales
To kick off the month of December, Ana Navarro made a particularly brutal dig at Chris Christie. Poking fun at the sales numbers of his book, Navarro joked, "My dog has more Instagram followers than books sold by Chris Christie." Joy Behar piled on, saying "If you can't sell a book on 'The View,' you really have a bad book."
Joy Behar Suggests GOP Politicians Go to Space -- And Stay There
As more and more big names signed up to go to space, host Joy Behar suggested a few of her own in July. The host called out Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell, saying they could save the world by going to space -- permanently. Watch the moment here.