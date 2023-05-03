The ladies of “The View” may often be at each other’s throats, but there is one thing they can all agree on: pay transparency.

On Wednesday, co-host Sunny Hostin recalled how Sherri Shepherd helped her negotiate her salary on the ABC daytime talk show.

Hostin said that when she signed her deal sheet, Shepherd gave her a call. “She was like, ‘Did they give you a car stipend?’ I was like, ‘No.’ ‘Did they give you this?’ I was like, ‘No,'” Hostin said. The television personality then got out her call sheet and Shepherd “basically” went over her salary for the entire time she was there.

“And you also gave me Jenny McCarthy’s salary,” Hostin said.

After learning everyone’s salary thanks to Shepherd, Hostin was able to return to her agent and demand more money. Shepherd confirmed the story and said that the reason she helped Hostin is because Rosie O’Donnell did the same thing for her.

“Rosie O’Donnell gave everybody’s salary and hers, and you need to pay it forward,” Shepherd said. “You gotta stick together!”

In the midst of countless stories about Hollywood’s pay disparity, this revelation about “The View” is a refreshing change of pace. In 2019 it was reported that male film stars earn on average $1 million more than their female stars. More recently, Fox News was forced to pay $15 million in a settlement to former host Melissa Frances in a suit connected to the gender pay gap.

Currently in its 26th season, “The View” has been an ABC staple since 1997. Composed of a diverse group of women with different points of view, each episode features the hosts discussing an array of sociopolitical and entertainment topics. Over its run the series has had 24 permanent co-hosts and has won 31 Daytime Emmys. Its current hosts include Hostin, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Anna Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Shepherd served as its host from 2007 to 2014.