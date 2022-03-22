‘The View’ Hosts Slam Republicans Who Used Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings ‘to Bitch’ (Video)

The hosts of “The View” aren’t exactly surprised by some of the questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is getting during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings. But they aren’t pleased about them either.

On Tuesday, the panel of women called out some Republicans for using the hearings simply “to bitch.”

“But of course, yesterday, some Republicans whose names you know, used their time at the hearing to bitch,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg said to set up the discussion. “They put their grievances out there, grievances from like 1910, all the way up to yesterday.”

As support, clips were then played of comments from Republicans like Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Marsha Blackburn, in which they asked Jackson about her “hidden agenda” and more. Of course, for host Joy Behar, the “stupidest question” came from Chuck Grassley.

You can watch the segment from “The View” in the video above.

“He says ‘So judge, do believe that the First Amendment applies equally to conservatives as well as liberals?’ What a dumb question!” Behar said.

Host Sunny Hostin agreed that these Republicans were wasting everyone’s time, and noted that there are very specific things they should be asking.

“We’re being robbed of really what she should be asked, which is about judicial philosophy, which is about whether or not she will recuse herself or what her thoughts are about the affirmative action case that’s going to the court in the fall — when she sits on the on the board at Harvard — and Harvard is an issue in that case,” Hostin said. “I think that it’s unfortunate that Republicans are taking this opportunity to air grievances.”

Hostin also admitted that upon rewatching the hearings, she was even more upset by the first day of Jackson’s hearings, particularly as a fellow Black woman.

“I will say I spent yesterday rewatching the proceedings and crying the ugly cry, because like you, as a black woman who went to predominantly white institutions my entire life, I know how hard it is, it was for her to get to where she is,” Hostin said. “And I know what it’s like to be the only person in the room. And I cried because my daughter now will see this, because my cousins now will see this, and little girls all around the country will see this.”