‘The View’ Hosts Spar Over Liz Cheney’s Future in Congress

The discussion once again got a bit hard to hear on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” as the panel began yelling over each other during “Hot Topics.” This time, the subject of debate was Liz Cheney, and her future in Congress.

To kick off the segment, moderator Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that some Democrats are considering switching parties in the primary elections, just so they can help Cheney stay in office, after losing support from the Republican party for speaking out about the insurrection at the Capitol last year.

Guest host and CNN comentator Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that she has suspicions that Cheney might still have enough support to win on her own, but added that she personally hopes Cheney’s opponent doesn’t win, just because of her past stances.

“I think she still has a chance, but you know what, even if she doesn’t, she’s running against a woman, Harriet Hagelman, who denounced Donald Trump last time, endorsed Liz Cheney, and is now turning her coat and supporting Donald Trump,” Farah Griffin said. “We don’t need more sycophants like that in office, we need Liz Cheneys in office.”

At that, Sunny Hostin bristled, having often been a vocal skeptic of Liz Cheney.

“I don’t think we need more Liz Cheneys in office, and I think a Democrat would be crazy to switch parties to vote for her,” Hostin said. “Even for the primary. I mean 92.9% of the time, she voted with Trump. She only took a stance when this insurrection happened.”

At that, Whoopi stepped in, repeatedly arguing “that’s a pretty big stance,” considering how many Republicans didn’t do the same. Hostin maintained that that is a low bar, and continued to rattle off past quotes and statistics surrounding Cheney.

At one point, Whoopi tried to cut in once more, saying “we’ve only got four minutes.” To sum up her argument, Hostin reiterated a common phrase of hers, saying Cheney “is not the savior of democracy.”

“It’s not the savior but look, we were talking about a brave woman in Moscow, this is — Donald’s obviously at a smaller level because [Cheney’s] life is not at stake — but what she’s doing is brave,” Joy Behar countered. “‘Cause she is going against her own people.”

Whoopi then offered more of her thoughts, similarly praising Cheney.

“What matters to me is that someone from that end of the rope said ‘You know, this is not OK. This is not OK,'” Goldberg said. “I can fight about our ideals back and forth, but when you poop on the country and say that a lie is the truth, that what we’re talking about isn’t important, and somebody stands up and says ‘Listen, I know you don’t like what I’m saying, but I’m gonna stand up and say it,’ I have to give her — you know, I’d never vote for her, I’m not gonna change directions, but I can appreciate somebody who stands up and says ‘You know what, this isn’t right, and I do see that the emperor’s not wearing clothes.'”

Still, Hostin would not be moved, saying once again that Cheney is not the savior of democracy.

“It’s not about — nobody’s talking about a savior!” Whoopi shot back.